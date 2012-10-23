FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2012 / 4:10 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday: 
    
    * A group of BAE Systems Plc shareholders has
demanded the resignation of leading figures at the company in a
letter to the board, following the collapse of its proposed $45
billion merger with EADS, the Financial Times reported.
 
    
    * Troubled French automaker PSA Peugeot Citroen 
may need state backing for its car loans arm as soon as this
week because publication of the group's quarterly sales on
Wednesday may trigger debt rating downgrades, Les Echos
newspaper reported, citing an unidentified government source.

