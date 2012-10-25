FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Funds News
October 25, 2012 / 4:10 AM / 5 years ago

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday: 
    
    * Private real estate investor Starwood Capital Group will
buy LNR Property LLC, the largest U.S. special servicer of sour
mortgages, for more than $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing two people with knowledge of the deal.
 
    
    * Scandinavian airline SAS AB will ask employees to
take pay cuts of between 15 and 25 percent as part of a plan to
slash costs and return to profit, Danish newspaper Berlingske
reported, citing unnamed sources. 

    * Admiralty Arch, one of London's most distinctive
buildings, has been sold to Rafael Serrano, a Spanish investor,
for a figure near 60 million pounds ($96.18 million), the
Financial Times reported.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
