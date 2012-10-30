FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Funds News
October 30, 2012

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday: 
    
    * Vivendi SA's SFR is in discussions about a tie-up
with Iliad SA, which shook up France's mobile market
when it launched its low-cost Free Mobile offering earlier this
year, Les Echos reported on its website. 
    
   * Hitachi Ltd agreed to buy the Horizon nuclear
project for 700 million pounds ($1.12 billion) from its German
owners, beating a rival bid from Westinghouse Electric Co and
leaving the project's owners "turning cartwheels" at the price,
the Financial Times reported.* Large buyout funds such as Carlyle Group LP, Bain
Capital and Blackstone group LP have been approached to
buy Alliance Tire Group, a specialised tyre company, with
leading private equity investor Warburg Pincus LLC 
deciding to exit its five year-old investment, the Economic
Times reported.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
