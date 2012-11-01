FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 1, 2012 / 4:05 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* A subsidiary of China Investment Corp, the country’s sovereign wealth fund, is buying a 10 percent stake in the UK’s Heathrow Airport, state news agency Xinhua reported.

* Telenor has opened the door to a potential sale of its $6.4 billion stake in VimpelCom, the world’s sixth-largest telecoms group by subscribers, the Financial Times reported.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co has filed suit against the former boss of Bruno Iksil, the trader known as the London Whale for the outsized derivatives positions he took that cost the bank $6.2 billion this year, Bloomberg News reported.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.