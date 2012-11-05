FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 5, 2012 / 3:56 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Lloyds Banking Group is considering selling its 60 percent stake in wealth manager St James’s Place Plc in a bid to raise around 1 billion pounds ($1.60 billion), according to a report in Britain’s Sunday Times.

* Kazakhstan’s Kcell, a unit of Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera, plans to list about a quarter of its shares for up to 500 million pounds, the Financial Times reported.

* Swiss bank UBS is working on a new bonus scheme for top management, including for those tasked with winding down some of its investment banking activities, the Der Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday.

* Sanofi’s management considered moving its headquarters abroad in the last few months but the plan was nixed by the drugmaker’s chairman, French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche reported on Sunday, citing sources close to the board.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
