#Market News
March 14, 2013 / 4:40 AM / 5 years ago

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Britain’s fourth-largest grocer, WM Morrison Supermarkets , is in talks about a strategic partnership with Ocado Group Plc that would use the online grocer’s warehouse capacity and technological expertise, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

* Blackstone is preparing a first-of-its-kind securitisation of REO-to-rental properties, and the deal could come later this year, according to sources with knowledge of the plans.

* U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC is in talks to sell its 11 percent stake in India’s largest direct-to-home service operator Dish TV India Ltd , two sources with direct knowledge of the development told Reuters on Wednesday.

* Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) is discussing a deal to buy controlling stake in Reliance Globalcom, the enterprise business unit of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications, the Times of India reported, citing people directly aware of the talks.

* SandRidge Energy Inc and hedge fund TPG-Axon Capital are in settlement talks that could lead to the departure of the oil and gas company’s chief executive, Tom Ward, according to sources familiar with the matter.

* Brazil’s Vale SA plans to sell the Rio Colorado fertilizer project in Argentina to recoup the $2.2 billion it has invested in the suspended potash mine, a source with direct knowledge of Vale’s plans told Reuters on Wednesday.

