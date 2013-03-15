FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2013 / 4:11 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Malaysia’s Khazanah Nasional Bhd is seeking to buy General Electric’s $1.8 billion stake in Bank of Ayudhya (BAY), sources familiar with the matter said, pitting it against Japanese banking giant Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG).

* International Business Machines Corp and EMC Corp are among parties in talks to buy privately held database web hosting company SoftLayer Technologies Inc, in a deal that could fetch over $2 billion, three sources close to the matter said.

* Glencore International Plc, the world’s largest diversified commodities trader, is considering the sale of Australia’s largest malt producer, Joe White Maltings, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* McKee Foods Corp is set to acquire Hostess Brands Inc’s Drake’s snack cake business for $27.5 million after no other qualified bids were submitted, according to a source close to the matter.

* Indian state-owned explorers Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd have made a joint first-round bid for a 20 percent stake in a Mozambique oil and gas field being offered by U.S. explorer Anadarko Petroleum Corp and India’s Videocon Group, a source directly involved in the matter told Reuters.

* DirecTV, the largest U.S. satellite television provider has decided to end its pursuit of Vivendi’s GVT, complicating the sale of the Brazilian telecommunications operator, a DirecTV spokesman confirmed on Thursday.

