Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

March 18 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media over the weekend and on Monday:

* Europe’s Airbus has landed a record order potentially worth $20 billion at list prices from Indonesia’s Lion Air, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday, smashing rival Boeing Co’s grip on one of the world’s fastest-growing airlines.

* National Shipping Co of Saudi Arabia (Bahri) is considering a debut Islamic bond issue to help refinance debt taken on for its $1.3 billion acquisition of Saudi Aramco’s marine unit last year, three sources said on Sunday.

* Japan’s Panasonic Corp is considering selling its healthcare business to raise cash as the consumer electronics maker fights to end losses with flat-panel televisions, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

* Marks & Spencer Group Plc was at the centre of fresh bid speculation on Sunday, after The Sunday Times reported that the Qatar Investment Authority, the Gulf state’s sovereign wealth fund, wants to assemble a consortium to mount an 8-billion-pound ($12.10 billion) takeover of Britain’s biggest clothing retailer.

* The infrastructure arm of Larsen & Toubro Ltd, which handles assets worth 450 billion rupees ($8.33 billion), will raise up to 25 billion rupees by selling up to 20 percent stake to potential investors, including Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah, the Economic Times reported, citing three people familiar with the negotiations.

* E.ON, Germany’s biggest utility, declined to comment on Saturday on Brazilian financial newspaper Valor Economico’s report that the company had agreed to buy half of Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista’s stake in MPX Energia .

* Japan’s Sony Corp on Friday completed the sale of its U.S. headquarters for $1.1 billion to a group led by real estate developer the Chetrit Group, three sources familiar with the deal said.

* HD Supply, a one-time division of Home Depot Inc that was taken private for $8.5 billion in 2007, has chosen Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Plc and JPMorgan Chase & Co to lead a proposed initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said.