Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

April 29 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media over the weekend and on Monday:

* A proposed merger of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Actavis Inc was put on hold after the two drugmakers failed to agree on terms of a deal that would have created a healthcare giant with a combined market value of $35 billion, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters on Saturday.

* An Italian judge has rejected an order to seize around 1.8 billion euros ($2.34 billion) of assets from Nomura Holdings Inc as part of a probe into suspected fraud involving troubled lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, legal sources said on Saturday.

* Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp is in advanced talks to buy a $1.2 billion stake in BTPN, an Indonesian lender backed by TPG Capital, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Russia’s second-largest bank VTB has won firm orders for its entire offering of new shares worth $3.3 billion, a source close to the bank said on Sunday, bolstering its capital strength as it eyes a push into retail lending.

* A U.S. unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc is in talks to acquire the rights to sell trust-banking services to Morgan Stanley’s clients, in the bank’s latest bid to expand its business abroad, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc has arranged a $1.75 billion financing package for J.C. Penney Co Inc, backed by the department store chain’s real estate and other assets, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

* Bond insurer MBIA Inc is working with law firm Weil Gotshal & Manges as it seeks to avoid possible rehabilitation of its structured finance unit by a New York regulator, a source familiar with the matter said Friday.

* Ambulatory Services of America Inc, a U.S. operator of healthcare facilities controlled by private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg LLC, has appointed Morgan Stanley to explore a sale, three people familiar with the matter said this week.

* U.S. specialty chemicals company Rockwood Holdings Inc has attracted bids from private equity groups for its industrial ceramics unit CeramTec, people familiar with the deal said.

* Indebted Russian steel group Mechel has backed off from selling up to 25 percent of its mining division because of market conditions, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* Spain’s biggest bank Santander is in exclusive talks with U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic LLC to sell a stake in its asset management business, three people familiar with the discussions said.