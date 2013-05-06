FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
May 6, 2013

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

May 6 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media over the weekend:

* A private equity group made up of Bain Capital and Golden Gate Capital Corp are nearing a deal to acquire BMC Software Inc and an announcement could come as early as Monday, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* JPMorgan may buy $150 million stake in India’s Diligent Power, the Economic Times reported, citing three persons with knowledge of the development.

* Oman is considering whether to issue a U.S. dollar-denominated sovereign bond, its first international bond since 1997 and its second ever, to facilitate debt sales by its private sector, finance minister Darwish al-Balushi told Reuters.

* Financial consultancies Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst & Young are interested in buying peer Roland Berger, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

* Online gambling firm Betfair is considering paying its shareholders 140 million pounds ($218 million) to fend off a hostile takeover from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, the Sunday Times newspaper said.

