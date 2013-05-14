Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

May 14 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Brazil’s state-controlled oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA launched an $11 billion international bond sale, sources said on Monday, in what may become the largest-ever bond offering by a Latin American company.

* British water company Severn Trent Plc could be the target of a 5.3-billion-pound ($8.13 billion) takeover offer by a consortium led by Canadian infrastructure investor Borealis and the Kuwait Investment Authority, the Financial News reported on Monday.

* Malaysian banking giant CIMB Group Holding Bhd’s bid to acquire Bank of Commerce has hit a snag and seller San Miguel Corp is willing to walk away from the 12.2-billion-peso ($296.69 million) deal if this is not resolved soon, the Inquirer reported. ()

* An investigation by the Reserve Bank of India into allegations of money laundering by private banks - including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank - has found large-scale violations ranging from huge cash deposits without personal account numbers to dummy numbers, the Times of India reported. ()

* Saudi Arabia’s central bank has asked commercial banks to identify jobs that can be done by Saudi nationals as Riyadh pushes to move more of its citizens into jobs now done by expatriates, Asharq al-Awsat reported on Monday.

* High-end sportswear brand Vince, owned by St. Louis-based fashion company Kellwood Co, which is controlled by private equity firm Sun Capital, is close to filing for an initial public offering, according to two sources close to the situation.

* Celesio AG, Europe’s largest drugs distributor, is considering closing some distribution centres in its home market Germany, where a price war has obliterated margins, a German newspaper reported.