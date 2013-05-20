Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

May 20 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday.

* Greece’s second-largest lender Piraeus Bank SA has hired four international investment banks as advisers on its 7.33-billion-euro ($9.4 billion) share issue, two bankers close to the procedure told Reuters on Saturday.

* Yahoo Inc’s board has approved a deal to buy blogging and social networking site Tumblr for $1.1 billion in cash, the Wall Street Journal cited people familiar with the matter as saying on Sunday.

* The offer for miner Eurasian Natural Resources Corp made by its founding shareholders and the Kazakh government included shares in rival miner Kazakhmys Plc, a British newspaper reported on Sunday.

* Bus and rail operator FirstGroup Plc plans to announce a 600-million-pound ($918.48 million) rights issue in the coming days to help pay off debt, British media reported on Sunday.

* The French stock market authority has found LVMH Moet Hennessey Louis Vuitton secretly bought shares in rival Hermes International SCA to build a stake, and not merely make a financial investment as the luxury group has claimed, a newspaper reported.

* Qatar Holding and an Italian state-controlled investment fund are interested in investing in Italian fashion house Versace, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.