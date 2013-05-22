FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2013 / 4:36 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

May 22 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Australia’s Westfield Group is in talks to sell seven U.S. shopping malls to private real estate investment company Starwood Capital Group for more than $1 billion, a source said on Wednesday.

* Roche Holding AG teamed up with Sigma-Aldrich Corp to make an unsuccessful bid for Life Technologies Corp earlier this year, people familiar with the matter said.

* Telecom Italia SpA is mulling spinning off its mobile unit along with its fixed-line network to bring new investors on board, three people, including a senior political source, told Reuters on Tuesday.

* Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd has paid $500 million for a stake of around 10 percent stake in financial data provider Markit Group, a person familiar with the transaction said.

* Britvic Plc’s new chief executive is set to lay out plans for the soft drinks maker to continue as a standalone company, casting further doubt on its proposed merger with A.G. Barr Plc, Sky News reported, citing people close to Britvic.

* A boutique carmaker led by former General Motors Co executive Bob Lutz and China’s largest auto parts supplier made an offer this month to buy cash-strapped “green” car company Fisker Automotive, people familiar with the matter said.

* Chevron Corp is in advanced talks to sell most of its downstream assets in Egypt and Pakistan, three sources said, with the planned disposals seen raising around $300 million for the U.S. oil major.

* Finnish paper firm Ahlstrom Oyj is set to secure European Union approval for the merger of its label unit with Munksjo to form the world No. 1 speciality paper maker after agreeing to sell a German business, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

