FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2013 / 3:55 AM / in 4 years

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Deutsche Telekom AG is considering buying Poland’s GTS Central Europe for 600 million euros ($776.34 million) as part of plans to strengthen its position in eastern Europe, the Wall Street Journal Deutschland reported on Monday.

* A group of hedge funds have called for the break-up of investment firm RHJ International founded by U.S. investor Timothy Collins, in a move that could lead to a sale or possible relisting of one of the City of London’s oldest private banks, Kleinwort Benson, the Financial Times reported. ()

* French utility EDF is close to a deal with the British government to build new nuclear reactors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.