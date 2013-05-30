FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2013 / 4:11 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Italy’s Fiat is in talks for as much as $10 billion in financing from a pool of banks to buy the stake in Chrysler it does not already own and refinance the two automakers’ debt, Bloomberg reported.

* Morgan Stanley has told investors that its struggling fixed-income unit will need to stay small in order to improve the profitability of the business, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()

* Thailand’s Charoen Pokphand Foods is looking for opportunities to buy assets in Europe and the United States after a failed bid for U.S. pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc . “The global economic crisis has prompted many companies to approach us to sell assets. We are in talks on several deals,” President and CEO Adirek Sripratak told Reuters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.