FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2013 / 4:01 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Activist investor Nelson Peltz said Mondelez International Inc was doing too little to cut costs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a presentation given by Peltz in Chicago.

* Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is in advanced talks to buy a majority stake in high-end China restaurant chain South Beauty Investment Co Ltd for around $300 million, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co and the U.S. Justice Department have hit snags in working out the final details of their $13 billion settlement over the bank’s mortgage bonds, two people familiar with the talks said.

* Warehouse retailer BJ’s Wholesale Club is launching a $2.1 billion refinancing credit Thursday, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC. Deutsche Bank is lead left, with Citi, Barclays, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley to the right.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.