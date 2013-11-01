FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
November 1, 2013

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* New York-based Ziff Brothers Investments plans to gradually shut down its U.S. hedge fund, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

* Wells Fargo & Co, the fourth-largest U.S. bank, has settled claims with a U.S. government agency over bad mortgages the bank sold ahead of the financial crisis, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

* The Royal Bank of Scotland has suspended two traders in its foreign exchange division amid global investigations into the possible manipulation of the $5.3 trillion-a-day forex market, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

* China’s Central Huijin Investment Co, the government’s main holding firm for state-owned financial companies, is considering merging some of the major Chinese brokerages in which it has controlling stakes directly or indirectly, the official Securities Times said on Friday.

