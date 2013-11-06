FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
November 6, 2013

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Nov 6 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* China’s Huishang Bank Corp Ltd is set to raise about $1.2 billion after pricing its IPO near the bottom of expectations, in the biggest bank offering in Hong Kong in more than three years, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Microsoft Corp has narrowed its list of external candidates to replace Chief Executive Steve Ballmer to about five people, including Ford Motor Co chief Alan Mulally and former Nokia CEO Stephen Elop, according to sources familiar with the matter.

* U.S. regulators will review whether asset managers including BlackRock Inc. and Fidelity Investments pose a potential risk to the financial system, Bloomberg News reported late Tuesday.

