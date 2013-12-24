FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
December 24, 2013 / 3:51 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 24 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Buyout firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC is close to a deal to pay more than $1.5 billion to acquire Ikaria Inc, a specialty drug company backed by private equity and venture capital, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* Brazilian investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA will add more than 100 people to its staff in London as it attempts to build its commodities business, the Financial Times reported.

* Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is nearing an agreement to acquire Johnson & Johnson’s ortho clinical diagnostics unit, four people familiar with the matter said on Monday, in a deal expected to be worth around $4 billion.

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on

