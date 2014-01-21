FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
January 21, 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* French utility GDF Suez had takeover approaches for Canada-based Talisman Energy rebuffed late last year as it seeks acquisitions worth as much as $10 to $20 billion outside Europe, banking and industrial sources said.

* China’s Lenovo Group Ltd has resumed talks to buy International Business Machines Corp’s (IBM) low-end server unit, a source familiar with the matter said - a purchase that would bolster its efforts to diversify beyond a shrinking PC market.

* The main shareholder in Poland’s Alumetal plans to list shares in the aluminium parts maker in Warsaw via an initial public offering estimated worth between 200-500 million zlotys $65-$162 million), sources with knowledge of the offer told Reuters.

* Spanish billionaire Amancio Ortega, the founder of Zara owner Inditex, is among the investors eyeing the sale of property firm Realia RLIA.MC, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* GECAS, the world’s largest aircraft leasing company, is close to placing an order for around 40 Boeing medium-haul jets, industry sources said on Monday.

* British private equity firm Electra Partners said on Monday that its funds would take a majority stake in the British shoemaker Hotter Shoes, the New York Times reported. ()

