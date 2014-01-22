Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Comcast Corp has added Barclays PLC as an adviser as the top U.S. cable provider evaluates a potential deal for Time Warner Cable Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Amazon is in the early stages of developing a pay-TV streaming service with live programming, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

* Macquarie Group and Glencore Xstrata have joined forces to bid for Royal Dutch Shell’s Australian refining and retail business, the Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported on Wednesday.

* Bharti Airtel has put the company’s Bangladesh tower assets on its divestiture list as the world’s fourth largest mobile telephony firm seeks to raise more than $2 billion from selling its infra networks to bolster cash reserves, The Economic Times reported, citing people directly aware of the matter. ()

* The Kishore Chhabria-led Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) is looking to acquire a majority stake in Tilaknagar Industries and has started raising $200 million to fund acquisition, Business Standard reported. ()

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on