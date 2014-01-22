FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
January 22, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Citigroup Inc has warned against the United Kingdom opting out of the European Union, saying such a move could hurt the British economy and reduce investment from international companies, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

* Macquarie Group and Glencore Xstrata have joined forces to bid for Royal Dutch Shell’s Australian refining and retail business, the Australian Financial Review reported on Wednesday.

* Singapore’s DBS Group Holdings is in advanced talks to buy Societe Generale’s Asian private bank, a deal that would help boost its private banking assets by almost a third, sources familiar with the matter said.

* Bharti Airtel has put the company’s Bangladesh tower assets on its divestiture list as the world’s fourth largest mobile telephony firm seeks to raise more than $2 billion from selling its infra networks to bolster cash reserves, The Economic Times reported, citing people directly aware of the matter. ()

* The Kishore Chhabria-led Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) is looking to acquire a majority stake in Tilaknagar Industries and has started raising $200 million to fund acquisition, Business Standard reported. ()

* Comcast Corp has added Barclays Plc as an adviser as the top U.S. cable provider evaluates a potential deal for Time Warner Cable Inc, according to people familiar with the matter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
