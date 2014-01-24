FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
January 24, 2014

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 24 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* India’s Bharti Airtel plans to sell most of its transmitter towers in Africa, in a process that could raise up to $2 billion for the country’s top telecom operator and help reduce its debt.

* Bidders for the oil and gas exploration offshoot of German utility RWE AG value the unit in a wide range between 3.5 billion euros ($4.8 billion) and 5 billion, two sources familiar with the transaction said on Thursday.

* T. Rowe Price Group sent a letter this week to Time Warner Cable urging the cable company to have talks with smaller cable provider Charter about a possible deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Britain may announce an order for 14 Lockheed Martin-built F-35 super-stealth jets as early as next week, three sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.

* Activist investor Carl Icahn’s stake in e-commerce company eBay Inc is more than previously reported at close to 2 percent, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Brazil’s state-owned oil company, Petrobras, and its partners plan to abandon the major Bem-Te-Vi offshore oil prospect to concentrate investment on a larger discovery nearby, a source with direct knowledge of the decision told Reuters.

