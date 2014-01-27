Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* No 1 cable provider Comcast, in its talks with Charter about a possible deal to acquire parts of Time Warner Cable, would be interested in an agreement that gives Comcast the New York market and parts of New England, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

* Vodafone Group Plc is in talks to acquire Spain’s main cable operator Grupo Corporativo ONO SA , which could derail ONO’s plans for an initial public offering, Bloomberg news reported.

* Pop Milano’s top investor Andrea Bonomi, who spearheaded a plan to turn the cooperative bank into a joint-stock company, has sold his entire stake, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Saturday.

* Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris would be prepared to invest in Telecom Italia as long as the group’s biggest shareholder, Telefonica withdraws, but he is not in direct talks with either company, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

* General Motors is seeking to cut shifts by half at one of its South Korean factories as it realigns global manufacturing in a move that could affect about 1,100 jobs, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

* Martin Marietta Materials Inc is in advanced talks to buy construction material supplier Texas Industries Inc, Bloomberg reported on Saturday citing unidentified sources.

* Global investment banker Goldman Sachs is likely to acquire a 26 per cent stake in Indian medical equipment maker Opto Circuits Ltd for around 3 billion rupees ($48.01 million), Business Standard reported on Monday.

* Piramal Enterprises is evaluating a proposal from merchant bankers to acquire a 5 percent stake in Axis Bank through block deals, Business Standard reported on Monday. ()

* Barclays Plc may end its long-running relationship with the English Premier League when its current sponsorship deal expires in 2016, Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday citing a unnamed source. ()

