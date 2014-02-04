FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
February 4, 2014 / 4:11 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Nestle is exploring a possible sale of frozen foods business Davigel for about 300 million euros ($405.55 million), three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, as part of a drive to trim its sprawling portfolio.

* Liberty Global and Discovery Communications have made a joint approach to CVC Capital about buying a 49 percent stake in Formula One, the Telegraph reported, without citing sources.

* British private equity group Charterhouse Capital Partners has selected banks to handle a stock market listing of French caterer Elior later this year, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

* Brazil’s Investimentos e Participações em Infra-Estrutura SA will delay its initial public offering until the second quarter, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, suggesting that investor concerns over recent turmoil in emerging markets may have eased by then.

* Lenovo Group has turned to national security insiders to win U.S. approval to buy Google Inc’s Motorola Mobility phone unit and International Business Machines Corp’s low-end server business, the Bloomberg news reported, citing people familiar with the two deals. ()

* Hypo Real Estate Holding AG, the German lender that received a government bailout, drew offers of as much as 350 million euros ($471.99 million) for Dublin-based Depfa Bank Plc, the Bloomberg news reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. ()

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
