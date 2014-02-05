UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Sony Corp is in talks with investment fund Japan Industrial Partners to sell its loss-making Vaio personal computer division, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* Volkswagen is considering raising its stake in Swedish truck maker Scania, the Wall Street Journal’s website reported late on Tuesday, citing financial sources.

* Media Rights Capital, the closely held producer of the Netflix Inc series “House of Cards,” has new minority shareholders that include Guggenheim Capital LLC, Bloomberg News reported, citing people briefed on the matter. ()

* Italy’s mid-sized bank Carige, which needs to plug an 800 million euro ($1.08 billion) capital shortfall, is set to unveil the size of a share sale with its new business plan at the end of March, a source close to the bank said on Tuesday.

* Italy’s Versace is expected to choose between three potential partners vying for a minority stake in the fashion house around the end of February, three sources familiar with the matter said.

* Italian private equity fund Investindustrial may consider buying into a capital hike regional lender Banca Carige is expected to launch soon once the terms of the operation are known, a source close to Investindustrial said on Tuesday.

* Indian construction company GMR Infrastructure has deferred a $350 million initial public offering (IPO) that was aimed at raising money and allowing private equity investors to exit, the Economic Times reported, citing three unidentified GMR officials. ()

* A group of investors led by India’s IDFC Private Equity is in initial talks with the GVK Group to buy a significant minority stake in its airports business for $400 million, the Economic Times reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. ()

* Novartis AG is drawing interest from potential bidders for its human-vaccines unit as talks to swap its animal-health business for assets from Merck & Co slow down, the Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. ()

* Indian Oil Corp, country’s biggest refiner and fuel retailer, plans to acquire a minority stake in a Canadian shale gas and liquefied natural gas project for about $1 billion. The Cabinet is expected to approve it this month, the Economic Times reported, citing senior government and industry officials. ()

* Private equity-owned Continental Building Products Inc’s initial public offering was priced at $14 per share, an underwriter told Reuters, significantly below its expected range of $16-$18.

* Private equity firm Apax’s acquisition of a 50.1 percent stake in classified advertising publisher Trader Media is backed with a 358 million pound ($583.35 million) subordinated loan from a Goldman Sachs fund, banking sources told Reuters.

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on