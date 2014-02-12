Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* The board of directors of Spain’s cable operator ONO has agreed to start steps towards listing part of the company, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

* Brevan Howard, one of the world’s biggest hedge fund managers, is to shut its $2.3 billion emerging markets portfolio after a bout of poor performance, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

* Indian Oil Corp is close to acquiring a 10 percent stake in Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s shale-gas assets and a liquefied natural gas project in the Canadian province of British Columbia for 1 billion Canadian dollars ($905.51 million), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two unidentified senior Indian government officials. ()

* State-backed Innovation Network Corp of Japan agreed to buy a minority stake in Squse Inc, a Kyoto-based maker of robotic hands, the Bloomberg News reported, citing three people with knowledge of the matter. ()

* Global private equity funds - TPG Capital, Advent International and Everstone Capital - are in talks with promoters of Servion Global Solutions to purchase a significant minority stake in the Indian enterprise customer interaction management provider, the Economic Times reported, citing three people with direct knowledge of the development. ()

