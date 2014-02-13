Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Feb 13(Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Comcast, the largest U.S. cable company, plans to acquire No. 2 Time Warner Cable for $158.82 per share in an all-stock deal worth $45.2 billion that is expected to be announced on Thursday, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

* France’s Danone is weighing a sale of its tube feeding products unit which could fetch over 3 billion euros ($4.10 billion) as it expands its dairy business in higher-growth emerging markets, three people familiar with the deal said.

* PSA Peugeot Citroen has reached an outline deal with Dongfeng and France to raise up to 4 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in fresh capital and deepen cooperation with the Chinese carmaker, sources familiar with the matter said.

* The private equity owners of Kronos Inc have rejected bids that valued the human resources software company at more than $4.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, leaving in limbo what would have been one of the largest technology leveraged buyouts of the last 12 months.

* India’s United Spirits has hired banks to help in the sale of its Whyte & Mackay Scotch whisky business, which could fetch 450 million pounds ($746.3 million) and is expected to kick off next week, sources told Reuters.

* Commodity trading houses Glencore and Mercuria are among the shortlisted consortiums expected to make final bids on Nigerian energy assets worth around $3 billion that three oil majors are selling, sources close to the process say.

* J. C. Penney Co Inc could generate $200 million from the planned land development around its Texas headquarters, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing an analysis of property records and a project estimate.

* India’s NTPC Ltd is evaluating taking over at least six projects, including Larsen and Toubro Ltd’s Rajpura project in Punjab and all the thermal power projects of the debt-laden Jaypee Group, as it seeks to consolidate its presence as the country’s largest power generation company, leveraging the cash on its books and the bargains on offer, the Mint newspaper reported, citing a company executive. ()

* Malaysian Resources Corp Bhd, which is 38.9 percent owned by the Employees Provident Fund (EPF), is exploring the possibility of acquiring UEM Builders Bhd to strengthen its construction arm, the Edge Financial Daily reported, citing unidentified sources.

* Chinese cosmetics retailer Jumei.com has tapped banks for an initial public offering in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the company’s plans. ()

* Macquarie Group Ltd and Glencore Xstrata Plc dropped out of bidding for Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Australian oil refinery and filling stations, Bloomberg News reported, citing four people with knowledge of the matter.

* KKR & Co, Apax Partners LLP and Canada’s Onex Corp , are among five private-equity firms weighing bids for Canadian satellite company Telesat Holdings Inc, Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. ()

