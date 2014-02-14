UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Private equity firm Oak Hill Capital Partners has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to explore a sale of logistics provider Jacobson Companies Inc, hoping to fetch as much as $700 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Russian hypermarket chain Lenta, part-owned by U.S. private equity firm TPG, has set a price range for its initial public offering of between $9.5 and $11.5 per one global depositary receipt, a banking source said on Friday.

* Murphy Oil Corp is considering selling of some of its Asian oil and gas assets in a deal that could fetch up to $3 billion, people familiar with the matter said, as it joins other U.S. energy companies in scaling back from the region.

* Italy’s top two banks, UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, are in talks to set up a vehicle to pool restructured loans with a nominal value of 1 billion euros ($1.37 billion), two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

* With cable’s top two operators hooking up, rival Charter Communications Inc is likely to look at other suitors, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the company’s thinking. ()

* Borderfree has confidentially filed for an IPO. The New York company has tapped Credit Suisse and the Royal Bank of Canada to lead its offering, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing one person with knowledge of the matter. ()

* Lloyds Banking Group is looking to sell $500 million of shipping loans in what is likely to be the final big sale of loans from its ship finance portfolio as the British bank accelerates its exit from the sector and reduces capital exposure, trade finance and banking sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* India’s Tilaknagar Industries and Courrier Napoleon brandies, is in the advanced stage of discussion with foreign liquor maker Imperial Spirits. The deal is expected to be in the range of Rs 4 billion ($64.14 million), the Business Standard reported, citing people with knowledge of matter. ()

* Minerals Technologies Inc has made a $42 a share all-cash bid for AMCOL International Corp, in an effort to top a standing deal for the minerals and materials producer, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. ()

* Brookstone Inc, known for its wide array of consumer gadgets such as massage chairs and travel electronics, is contemplating a possible bankruptcy-protection filing in the coming weeks as talks advance with potential buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

