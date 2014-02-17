Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Feb 17 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Germany’s Deutsche Telekom is close to a deal to increase its controlling 40 percent stake in Greece’s OTE by buying a further 10 percent from the debt-laden government, the newspaper To Vima reported.

* British insurer RSA is looking for prospective buyers for the sale of one of its Canadian businesses, which could help the company raise as much as 200 million pounds ($335 million), Sky News reported on Sunday.

* India’s top cellular carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd BRTI.NS will acquire Loop Mobile in a 7-billion-rupee ($112.74 million) deal that may be announced this week, Indian newspapers reported on Monday.

* Essar Energy’s majority shareholder is expected to make a bid for the remainder of shares it does not own in the coming days at a price tag of no more than 75 pence per share, the Sunday Times reported.

* Fiat, which has agreed to take full control of U.S. unit Chrysler, has asked the Bank of Italy’s permission to turn financing unit Fga Capital into a bank to cut funding costs, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said.

* A group led by Starr Investment Holdings is near a deal to purchase health-care services firm MultiPlan Inc for about 4.4 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal for MultiPlan, which is currently owned by a duo of private-equity firms, could be announced as early as Monday, the newspaper said. ()

* Buyout firm Silver Lake is in exclusive talks to sell information technology management company Serena Software Inc to private equity firm HGGC LLC, four people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

* Europe’s biggest online fashion retailer Zalando, long seen as a possible flotation candidate, is talking to bankers about a possible listing, sources said, confirming impetus behind a plan that could value the company at more than $5 billion.

* German publisher Gruner+Jahr (G+J) is looking for a buyer for its stake of about 50 percent in Chinese publisher BODA, German magazine Der Spiegel reported, citing sources within the company.

* British insurer RSA is sounding out institutional investors to raise as much as 350 million pounds ($585.59 million)in a emergency share placing that would allow it to avoid a rights issue, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

* UAE telecom firm du has agreed terms on a $720 million loan which will be used to replace two existing debt facilities and lower the company’s funding costs, two banking sources said on Sunday.

