Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* The European Union antitrust regulator will in the coming days formally object to Telefonica’s proposed 8.6 billion euro ($11.83 billion) bid for KPN’s German unit, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Italian mid-tier lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza is planning a cash call for up to 1 billion euros ($1.38 billion) with a view to buying another lender, two sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

* India’s Tech Mahindra has shown interest in buying a sizeable equity stake in Jignesh Shah-owned Financial Technologies, the Economic Times reported, citing a person familiar with the talks. ()

* The IPO of TPG Specialty Lending Inc is expected to be completed later this quarter or next quarter, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The lender expects to raise between $150 million and $200 million, the person added, and will use some of the proceeds to pay down existing debt. ()

* French government-owned power utility Electricité de France SA is in talks with Indian infrastructure conglomerate GMR Group to acquire a stake in the latter’s 900-megawatt (MW) Upper Karnali hydropower project in Nepal, the Mint newspaper reported. ()

* Vale SA, the world’s largest iron ore producer, will move forward with a planned offering of 10-year, U.S. dollar-denominated global bonds during the first half of the year, a source with direct knowledge of the transaction said.

