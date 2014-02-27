FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2014 / 4:00 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Biomet Inc, the U.S. medical device maker that was taken private by a private equity consortium for $11.4 billion in 2007, has hired underwriters for an initial public offering later this year, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* Private equity giant Carlyle Group is expected to bid for Transpacific Industries Group Ltd’s New Zealand waste management business, competing with state funds from both New Zealand and China in a deal that could fetch about NZ$1 billion ($830.20 million), a source close to the sale told Reuters.

* US buyout house Blackstone is nearing agreement to buy a minority stake in Italian luxury group Versace, in a move highlighting private equity groups’ growing interest in high-end fashion brands, the Financial Times reported, citing two people with knowledge of the talks. ()

* Petroliam Nasional(Petronas) wants to sell its stakes in five offshore oilfields in Vietnam for a combined $300 million, two company sources said, as the Malaysian state oil firm streamlines its assets and raises funds for expansion.

* The board of cash-strapped real estate group Risanamento is set to give the final green light on Thursday to a sale of its Paris assets to UK-based fund Chelsfield in efforts to pay back creditors, two sources familiar with the deal said.

* Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC has amassed $6.25 billion for its latest flagship private equity fund after it got oversubscribed, turning down as much as $2 billion from investors, according to two people familiar with the matter.

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.