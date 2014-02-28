UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Private equity firm Berkshire Partners LLC is in the late stage of negotiations to buy Catalina Marketing Corp from Hellman & Friedman LLC, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal expected to be worth more than $2 billion.

* US-based EBay has increased its stake in Snapdeal by investing $133.77 million in India’s second largest online retailer, which will help it compete against the likes of Flipkart and Amazon in one of the fastest-growing markets for e-commerce in the world, the Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the negotiations. ()

* State investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd has shortlisted at least six investment banks to make final presentations for its planned IPO of its power assets, which is expected to raise up to $2 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Russian retailer Lenta has set a price for its planned London stock market listing at $10 per global depositary receipt, closer to the lower limit of the initial range of $9.5-$11.5, a source close to the placement said on Thursday.

* Mantra Group, an Australian hotel operator backed by Hong Kong-based CVC Asia Pacific Ltd and UBS AG, plans to raise A$500 million ($447.68 million) in a public listing before Easter, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people familiar with the deal. ()

* Bouygues, France’s third-place mobile operator, has hired investment banks HSBC and Rothschild to advise it on a potential tie-up with larger rival Vivendi’s SFR, said two people close to the situation.

* State-owned Chinese food giant Cofco Corp is buying a 51 percent stake in privately owned Netherlands-based grain trader Nidera, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation. ()

* Light Tower Rentals, which provides rental equipment and services to the oil field industry, is exploring a sale that may fetch around $700 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Online-marketing software company HubSpot Inc has started the process for an initial public offering and is working with Morgan Stanley on a potential deal, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()

* Private equity firm Kedaara Capital is in advanced talks with Mahindra Logistics, a subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, to invest $60 million to $70 million for a significant minority stake, the Mint reported, citing two people involved in the negotiations. ()

* Sandwich chain Quiznos is preparing to file for bankruptcy-court protection within weeks as it contends with unhappy franchisees and a $570 million debt load, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter. ()

