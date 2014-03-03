UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

March 3 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Comcast is considering spinning off the 3 million subscribers it has offered to divest as part of its proposed $45.2 billion takeover of Time Warner Cable, into a publicly traded company, according to sources familiar with the matter.

* TGI Fridays, the global casual dining restaurant chain known for its red-striped canopies and memorabilia-rich decor, is in advanced talks to sell itself to buyout firm TriArtisan Capital Partners, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

* Goldman Sachs has made a bet on Africa’s booming mobile phone industry, joining a nearly $500m capital raising by Lagos-based IHS Towers, the continent’s largest mobile infrastructure company, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the deal. ()

* Singapore’s Tiger Airways Ltd aims to sell or close its Indonesian joint venture unless there are signs of it turning around this year, people familiar with the matter said.

* Veteran food industry investor C. Dean Metropoulos is seeking a new owner for Pabst Brewing Co, best known for blue collar-turned-hipster favorite Pabst Blue Ribbon label, people familiar with the matter said.

* Sbarro, the Italian restaurant chain that’s a fixture in mall food courts, is preparing a bankruptcy filing following a nine-month review of its operations, the Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the situation. ()

* Venture capital fund Sequoia Capital is looking at exiting its seven-year-old investment in GVK Group’s GVK Biosciences, an Indian biotech research and development outsourcing company, the Economic Times reported, citing three people with knowledge of the development. ()

* Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing Co Ltd and South Korean fashion conglomerate E.Land Group are separately exploring a deal for large U.S. apparel chain J.Crew Group Inc, people familiar with the matter said.

* Comcast Corp is near a deal to acquire FreeWheel Media Inc, a web-video company for about $320 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. ()

* European private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners has raised around $214 million by further selling down its stake in Indonesian retailer Matahari Department Store, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()

