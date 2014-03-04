FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
March 4, 2014 / 4:06 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

March 4 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Loral Space & Communications Inc has hired boutique investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners to advise its independent directors as it explores a potential sale of the company, people close to the matter said on Monday.

* After months of talks, Dish Network Corp and Walt Disney Co have reached a long-term programming agreement that allows the No. 2 satellite provider to carry Disney-owned networks such as ABC and ESPN, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

* Consumer goods company Unilever is seeking bidders for its Ragu pasta sauce business, Bloomberg said on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

* U.S. tobacco company RJ Reynolds is exploring a bid for rival Lorillard Inc, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation. ()

* Washington D.C., law firm Patton Boggs LLP has hired a team of advisers to aid in an overhaul of the firm’s financial structure, the Wall Street Journal reported, quoting company’s managing partner Edward Newberry in an exclusive interview. ()

* Vivendi has asked bidders for its telecom unit SFR to submit preliminary offers by Wednesday night, said one person close to the situation, putting pressure on Bouygues , a latecomer to the auction whose bid faces antitrust issues.

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on

