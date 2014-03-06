UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

March 6 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* An investor group led by buyout firm HIG Capital is poised to buy the financially troubled Nuerburgring race track, two sources familiar with the transaction said on Wednesday.

* AC Milan, the seven-time European soccer champion owned by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, is weighing a sale, Bloomberg News reported, citing three people with knowledge of the matter. ()

* Pizza chain Sbarro LLC could file for Chapter 11 protection by as early as Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* India’s Tata Motors and Chinese carmaker Chery Automobile are holding talks to explore possible tie-ups, which may include sharing of vehicle platforms, getting access to the market in China for Tata Motors and even helping Chery to enter India, the Economic Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. ()

* Private-equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP is working to sew up a deal to buy Safeway Inc this week, though its efforts to do so have been complicated by supermarket giant Kroger Co, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()

* Deutsche Telekom AG Chief Executive Officer Timotheus Hoettges told directors on Wednesday that a sale of the T-Mobile US Inc unit is less likely in the near term because of regulatory hurdles, the Bloomberg News reported, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

* Telefonica SA is nearing an agreement to buy Promotora de Informaciones SA’s controlling stake in its pay-TV business for about 800 million euros ($1.10 billion), the Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Japanese spirits giant Suntory is advancing to acquire a 26 percent stake in the recently demerged brands, distribution and sales arm of Radico Khaitan for 4.5 billion rupees to 5 billion rupees ($72.94 million-$81.04 million), the Times of India reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()

