#Market News
March 7, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Diaverum, a dialysis clinic operator owned by private equity firm Bridgepoint, is set to launch a debt refinancing and is seeking a “portability clause” from its lenders that will allow its loans to remain in place if it is sold, banking sources said on Thursday.

* Buyout firm Cinven has hired banks to sell the UK’s second-biggest private hospital operator Spire in a possible 1.5 billion pound ($2.51 billion) deal, and expects strong demand as funds compete for rare investment opportunities in the sector, several people familiar with the matter said.

* Bharti Group, which runs India’s largest mobile operator by both revenue and subscribers, is in talks with two global retail chains - French major Carrefour and Japan’s largest retailer Aeon - with the intention of forming a new joint venture with one of them, the Economic Times reported, citing two people familiar with the negotiations. ()

* Part of the London Stock Exchange Group has agreed to acquire upstart bond platform operator Bonds.com Group Inc for $15 million, as part of its push to enter the U.S. market for bond trading, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing company officials. ()

* Spotify Ltd, the Stockholm-based music-streaming company backed by billionaire Li Ka-Shing, is speaking with banks about raising a credit facility, a move that could presage an initial public offering in the U.S., the Bloomberg News reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. ()

