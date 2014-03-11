RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

March 11 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media On Tuesday:

* Chobani, the Greek yogurt maker that has grown into a U.S. sensation, is looking to sell a minority stake in a deal that could value the company at around $2.5 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

* Bidders have started submitting binding offers for DEA , the oil and gas production unit of German utility RWE, and a deal could be struck as early as this month, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* JD.com Inc., the Chinese retailing website that filed for a $1.5 billion U.S. initial share sale in January, may kick off its offering in the second quarter, three people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. ()

* Blackstone Group Inc and TPG Capital are preparing to bid about $5.5 billion for auto-parts and industrial products maker Gates Global Inc, a person with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. ()

