RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
March 12, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Fortum Oyj’s sale of its Swedish electricity grid is drawing interest from bidders including billionaire Li Ka-Shing’s Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd and Canadian pension investor Borealis Infrastructure Management Inc, people familiar with the process told Bloomberg. ()

* Walt Disney Co is in talks to buy Maker Studios, potentially valuing the fast-growing developer and publisher of YouTube entertainment videos at half a billion dollars or more, tech blog Re/code reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
