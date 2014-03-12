RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

March 12 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Fortum Oyj’s sale of its Swedish electricity grid is drawing interest from bidders including billionaire Li Ka-Shing’s Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd and Canadian pension investor Borealis Infrastructure Management Inc, people familiar with the process told Bloomberg. ()

* Walt Disney Co is in talks to buy Maker Studios, potentially valuing the fast-growing developer and publisher of YouTube entertainment videos at half a billion dollars or more, tech blog Re/code reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.

