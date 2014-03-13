FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2014 / 4:11 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* VTB, Russia’s second-biggest bank, is in advanced negotiations with billionaire brothers Shashi and Ravi Ruia of the steel-to-BPO conglomerate Essar to write them a cheque of more than a billion dollars to help buy out minority shareholders in London-listed Essar Energy, the Economic Times reported. ()

* Vocus Inc, a provider of cloud marketing software, is looking to sell itself and has attracted interest from industry rivals and private equity firms, according to several people familiar with the matter.

* The Singer sewing machine company, largely credited with helping develop the U.S. fashion industry by allowing clothes to be made more cheaply and efficiently, is exploring a sale that could fetch more than $500 million, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

