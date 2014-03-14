Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2014 / 4:26 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* European buyout firm Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP is nearing a deal to acquire education software provider Skillsoft Ltd for more than $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* Barclays is reviewing the size and shape of its investment bank, in a review that is expected to result in it shrinking and focusing on its most profitable areas, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on

