Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

March 17 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Britain’s Vodafone has agreed to buy Spanish cable operator Ono for 7.2 billion euros ($10.03 billion) in a deal that is set to be announced on Monday, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corporation is in advanced talks to sell its Wyoming natural gas field to private equity firms Carlyle Group LP and NGP Energy Capital Management LLC for about $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.

* British media baron Richard Desmond is considering a stock market listing of free-to-air TV broadcaster Channel 5, Sky News reported, citing sources.

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is working with six banks to lead its planned U.S. initial public offering, sources said on Sunday, in a huge coup that should yield millions of dollars in fees and catapult them in league table rankings.

* Web hosting company The GoDaddy Group Inc is preparing for a second run at an initial public offering, according to two people familiar with the matter, as the 2014 tech IPO pipeline continues to grow.

