RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

March 21 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings is in advanced talks to buy a stake in Li Ka-shing’s A.S. Watson Co, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Online home-rental marketplace Airbnb Inc is in advanced talks with private equity firms including TPG Capital Management LP to raise funds that would value the company at about $10 billion, a person briefed on the matter said Thursday.

* Swiss food giant Nestle and diversified German healthcare group Fresenius are among the four groups that have shown interest in buying the Medical Nutrition unit of France’s Danone, daily Les Echos said on Thursday.

