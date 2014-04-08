FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 8, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Removes item on Petroleo Brasileiro SA)

April 8 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Marketing software company Yodle has selected banks for an initial public offering that is expected to come later this year and could raise $100 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Pattonair, a privately held aircraft replacement parts distributor, is preparing to sell itself in a deal that could fetch more than $500 million, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* Sheridan Healthcare Inc, a physician services company, has hired banks for an initial public offering, which may raise between $400 million and $500 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* State-owned Oil India Ltd plans to raise $900 million in foreign debt to refinance a loan taken to fund its share of a stake in a super-giant Mozambique gas field acquired jointly with Oil and Natural Gas Corp, PTI in the Economic Times reported, quoting a source with direct knowledge of the matter. (r.reuters.com/dur38v)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
