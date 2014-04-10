FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2014 / 4:25 AM / 3 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* China’s WH Group Ltd, the world’s biggest pork company, has launched a Hong Kong initial public offering of as much as $5.3 billion, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.

* Bloomberg LP will take over control of one of the two largest commodity price baskets in the world as Swiss bank UBS steps away from the index business, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

* TPG Capital has raised $2.9 billion for its sixth Asian fund after an overhaul of its senior management in the region sped up the process, two people with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. (link.reuters.com/maj48v)

* Representatives of Jet Airways and UAE's Etihad Airways met Sebi officials and sought an early clearance to their 20.6 billion rupees ($342.7 million) deal from the capital market watchdog, the Economic Times reported quoting the Press Trust of India. (r.reuters.com/ryh48v) ($1 = 60.1150 Indian Rupees)

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.