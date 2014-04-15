FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
April 15, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Zebra Technologies and General Electric)

April 15 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Barcode printer maker Zebra Technologies Corp has agreed to buy Motorola Solutions Inc’s enterprise business for $3.5 billion in cash, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

* General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeff Immelt may step down sooner than his expected 20-year tenure, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the company’s thinking.

* Greece’s largest lender National Bank has picked Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as global coordinators for a planned equity offering to plug its 2.18 billion euro ($3.01 billion) capital shortfall, a senior banker familiar with the issue told Reuters on Monday on condition of anonymity.

* Panasonic Corp and Fujitsu Ltd have reached a basic agreement to form a company this autumn as part of their plan to combine their chip design and development operations, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Juniper Networks Inc, the network gear maker under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management Corp to restructure, is exploring a sale of its mobile security unit Junos Pulse, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp and entertainment company Cineplex Inc have together emerged as the leading contender to buy restaurant and arcade chain Dave & Buster’s Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

For the deals of the day click on For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on ($1 = 0.7238 Euros) (Compiled by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
