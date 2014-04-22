Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

April 22 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Citigroup Inc is seeking buyers for about 50 branches holding $3 billion of deposits in California as the lender looks to trim its branch network, Bloomberg reported, citing three people involved in the process.

* Australia’s Crown Resorts Ltd is set to bid for a $2 billion casino complex in Las Vegas, according to media report, underscoring the Melbourne-based casino operator’s ambition to expand to more markets.

* Italy’s two largest banks, UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, are teaming up with U.S. private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts to pool some of their bad loans into a vehicle that will provide fresh capital for the struggling companies, the Financial Times reported.

* Talks between Barrick Gold Corp and Newmont Mining Corp about a potential merger have hit a snag, but sources close to the situation say the companies remain keen to reach a deal and discussions are likely to resume.

(Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)