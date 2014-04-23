RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats items published earlier on Wednesday with no changes to text)

April 23 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Comcast may divest about 4 million subscribers after its merger with Time Warner Cable, and is working to reach an accord to sell a portion of those customers to Charter Communications, a source familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

* Azul Linhas Aereas, Brazil’s third-biggest airline, is set to announce a fleet expansion on Wednesday including an order for its first wide-body aircraft from European planemaker Airbus , according to two people with knowledge of the deal.

* WH Group Ltd, the world’s biggest pork company, is slashing its proposed Hong Kong IPO and delaying the pricing to next week, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday, as market volatility and rich valuations turned investors off the deal.

* Dish Network Corp, the No. 2 U.S. satellite TV provider, is looking to debut internet TV service this summer, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Puerto Rico’s largest bank Popular Inc is in advanced talks to sell some of its mainland branches in the United States to multiple buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Italy’s two largest banks, UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo, are teaming up with U.S. private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts to pool some of their bad loans into a vehicle that will provide fresh capital for the struggling companies, the Financial Times reported.

