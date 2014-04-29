FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
April 29, 2014 / 4:20 AM / 3 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Germany’s Siemens is due to present its offer for a possible deal with French peer Alstom on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

* Allergan Inc, facing an unsolicited bid from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, is preparing to approach Shire Plc about a potential takeover, even though the Irish drugmaker rebuffed a previous overture, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* China’s top refiner Sinopec Corp is scaling back billions of dollars in petrochemical investments in the face of growing U.S. competition in the sector and rising local opposition to oil and gas plants over environmental concerns.

* American Realty Capital Properties Inc, a real estate investment trust, is in talks to buy NorthStar Realty Finance Corp in deal that could value the company at about $6.4 billion, the Financial Times reported.

