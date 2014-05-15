RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

(Repeats with no changes to text)

May 15 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* AT&T Inc is working with investment bank Lazard Ltd as it negotiates a potential takeover of DirecTV , the country’s top satellite TV operator, according to people familiar with the matter.

* U.S. private equity group Carlyle has appointed Rothschild to explore possible exit options for UK firm Integrated Dental Holdings (IDH), two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal which one said could be worth between 1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) and 1.5 billion.

* Sony Music Entertainment, a unit of Sony Corp, has invested $3 million in music-recognition application maker Shazam Entertainment, a source familiar with the matter said.

* Democratic members of the Federal Communications Commission may be divided over how they view the possible Sprint Corp merger with T-Mobile US Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)