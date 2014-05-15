FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
North Korea may consider H-bomb test in Pacific, Kim calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

May 15 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* AT&T Inc is working with investment bank Lazard Ltd as it negotiates a potential takeover of DirecTV , the country’s top satellite TV operator, according to people familiar with the matter.

* U.S. private equity group Carlyle has appointed Rothschild to explore possible exit options for UK firm Integrated Dental Holdings (IDH), two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal which one said could be worth between 1 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) and 1.5 billion.

* Sony Music Entertainment, a unit of Sony Corp, has invested $3 million in music-recognition application maker Shazam Entertainment, a source familiar with the matter said.

* Democratic members of the Federal Communications Commission may be divided over how they view the possible Sprint Corp merger with T-Mobile US Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

For the deals of the day click on

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on (Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.